LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station found a horse trailer being used for human smuggling after law enforcement partners conducted a vehicle stop near Hebbronville.
It happened the morning of July 21, when the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office (JHSCO) requested help with a vehicle stop involving a pick-up truck hauling a horse trailer on Farm to Market Road 3073. JHSCO deputies found 17 individuals inside the horse trailer while others had taken off on-foot from the truck into the nearby brush. Responding agents apprehended four additional individuals hiding in the brush. The 21 undocumented individuals taken into custody were from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras and were processed accordingly. JHSCO took custody of the truck and trailer.