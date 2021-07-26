NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 150 reports were received by the American Meteor Society of a “fireball” skirting across the sky Sunday night, July 25. The earliest reports started trickling in just before 9 p.m. and cover a large area, from Arkansas and Louisiana to Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The scientific organization reported the fireball traveled in a northeasterly direction, lasting about four seconds.

Some North Texas residents took to social media commenting on a “bright flash of light” in the sky. Others mentioned hearing a “sonic boom”. While there isn’t any official confirmation that the object was a meteor, people are still posting videos of what they saw.

Juliah Bandy of Carthage posted a Ring video asking if anyone else had seen the “red” streak of light passing overhead.

CBS 11 News viewer Bryan Herrera captured video of the alleged meteor on his dash-cam while driving in The Colony.

