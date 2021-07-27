LA PORTE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people died after a chemical incident at the LyondellBasell plant in La Porte, city officials confirm.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.
La Porte EMS said crews are responding to what they described as a “mass casualty” incident at the facility located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road.
They said Harris County Pollution Control is on the scene to conduct air monitoring and said the leak has been isolated.
"The area is in unincorporated Harris County, adjacent to the City of La Porte. There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended for the La Porte community at this time," read a statement issued by La Porte EMS.
An earlier message posted to CAER (Community Awareness Emergency Response) said a “medical incident” happened at the facility.
It also included a warning saying there may be emergency vehicles in the area. The Atascocita Fire Department said it has sent out its first responders.
According to a tweet posted just before 9 p.m., Atascocita officials called the incident a “chemical release.”
According to a Facebook post published by the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, impacts to the surrounding community aren't expected.
LaPorte is about 28 miles southeast of Houston.