McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a buzz around North Texas that has a number of people feeling uneasy.

Misty Morphis is one of many McKinney homeowners who had close encounters with the what are known as cicada killers, wasps or hawks.

They are among the biggest wasps that hover over North Texas and feed off of cicadas.

“I was weed eating in this past Sunday in the backyard and one of them landed on the top of my hand and I just dropped the weed eater and, of course, ran,” said Morphis who posted about her experience on social media.

Dozens of people responded they too were seeing swarms around their homes and some even described painful stings.

Pest control experts say they are getting more calls than ever about the insects and can be neutralized with insecticides.

“We’ve had calls almost every day about it,” said Patrick Holmes, manager of The Pest Store in McKinney. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Holmes said only females sting and it’s far from the pain of the dreaded murder hornets that have appeared in the Pacific Northwest.

“They do chase you though they chased me around the backyard,” said Morphis,. “I’m a little more comfortable knowing what it is, as long as you don’t bother them they don’t bother you.”

A rainy spring is believed to the reason why exterminators say they are seeing more of the cicada killers which will die off by September or October.