McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It couldn’t be much easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Collin County now.
Collin County Health Care Services has activated its newly-formed Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams.
“Our Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams give the communities of Collin County even more options to receive a NO COST COVID-19 vaccination,” CCHCS said in a news release Tuesday, July 27.
The service is available via request/appointment and in accordance with staff availability.
The team’s efforts will focus on traveling to homebound individuals, long-term care facilities, businesses that would like to get its employees vaccinated, organizations, clubs.
The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams will also be available for events.
Recently-acquired grants helped in the development of the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, email CCHCS at covid19vaccine@co.collin.tx.us or call 214-491-4821.