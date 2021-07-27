FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday, July 27 came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Republican state lawmaker Jake Ellzey has upset Susan Wright, GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, to win the U.S. House seat.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement congratulating Ellzey on his victory.

“Congratulations to Jake Ellzey on his hard-fought victory in Texas’ 6th Congressional District,” said Governor Abbott. “Jake will be a strong and effective leader for the people of North Texas and he will fight tirelessly for their values in Washington. I look forward to working alongside Jake as we keep Texas the greatest state in the nation.”

Wright conceded the election to Ellzey around 9:20 p.m.

As of 10:15 p.m., Ellzey leads with 20,762 votes (53%) to Wright’s 18,232 votes (47%).

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Tarrant County

Ellzey – 12,580 – 53%

Wright – 11,258 – 47%

Ellis County

Ellzey – 6,784 – 57%

Wright – 5,185 – 43%

Navarro County

Wright – 1,789 – 56%

Ellzey – 1,398 – 44%

Wright, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff against Ellzey who was backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Few differences in policy separate the candidates, giving the race in North Texas the feel of a GOP primary.

Wright was the leading vote-getter to emerge from a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates for Texas’ 6th Congressional District in May, including getting more than 4,000 votes than runner-up Ellzey.

Ron Wright died just weeks into his second term and remains the only sitting member of Congress who has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.