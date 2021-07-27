FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Tollway Authority has a mystery on its hands and the search is on for a bride.

Along a stretch of the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, a cleanup crew realized a white box found on Friday night, July 23, wasn’t an ordinary piece of debris.

It was a wedding dress.

A worker thought he knew it was something special and he radioed in that he had found a wedding dress and he was told well congratulations,” said Michael Rey of the North Texas Tollway Authority.

Now, that white dress and train are being stored in a safe place while the NTTA is posting photos on social media hoping to find whoever lost it or, less likely, a runaway bride who disposed of it.

“This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal, it didn’t go flying out of a vehicle per se, it’s boxed up, it’s clearly somebody’s memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them,” said Rey.

Documents inside the packaging reveal that the dress was boxed more than 20 years ago, but that’s about all the NTTA has been able to determine about it origin.

The NTTA has cameras in the area but they haven’t provided the clues needed and now it’s counting on the public for help.

“It was Friday night other than that we don’t know how long it sat out, we don’t know when it came out of vehicle, but we feel like we’ve got some pretty good identifying information to at least get people thinking about if they were in that area,” said Rey.

The dress will be held for at least 90 days after that it could eventually be auctioned off along with other abandoned property.

About 12,000 pieces of roadside debris are picked up every year by the North Texas Tollway Authority.