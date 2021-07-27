(CBSDFW.com)- The wheels are now fully in motion for Texas and Oklahoma to depart the Big 12 and join the SEC. After announcing their intent to leave the Big 12 on Monday, the two schools formally submitted their request to the SEC to become members on Tuesday. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the requests and the beginning of a formal review process in a statement Tuesday morning.

In the statement, Sankey said that while the conference has not “proactively sought new members” they will consider the change “when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes.” The full statement reads: