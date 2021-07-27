CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff

(CBSDFW.com)- The wheels are now fully in motion for Texas and Oklahoma to depart the Big 12 and join the SEC. After announcing their intent to leave the Big 12 on Monday, the two schools formally submitted their request to the SEC to become members on Tuesday. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the requests and the beginning of a formal review process in a statement Tuesday morning.

In the statement, Sankey said that while the conference has not “proactively sought new members” they will consider the change “when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes.” The full statement reads:

“The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletics programs, today submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership.”

Both the schools and the SEC’s statement continue to mention the 2025 date for exiting the Big 12 and joining the SEC. That is based on when the current grant of media rights expires. However, there is the possibility of the two schools negotiating an earlier exit with the Big 12 that includes a settlement of some kind.

