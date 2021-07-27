“The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletics programs, today submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.READ MORE: Gov. Abbott Orders Texas National Guard To Help Make Arrests At Southern Border
While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference's Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership."
Both the schools and the SEC’s statement continue to mention the 2025 date for exiting the Big 12 and joining the SEC. That is based on when the current grant of media rights expires. However, there is the possibility of the two schools negotiating an earlier exit with the Big 12 that includes a settlement of some kind.