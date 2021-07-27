ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tip from the family of Felix Rios, 21, about the teenager accused of killing him, Cristian Gonzalez, led to the 17-year-old’s arrest.
On July 25, Rios was fatally shot after police say he met up with Gonzalez at an Arlington park to fight. But when Rios arrived, Gonzalez allegedly shot him twice. Investigators said Rios got into a verbal argument with Gonzalez’s brother at an early morning house party in Grand Prairie, which sparked the violence later that day.
After Rios’ death, his family contacted investigators to tell them Gonzalez was going to flee to Mexico. They immediately went to Gonzalez’s house and arrested him. Police said he admitted to the shooting. They also said Gonzalez tried to get rid of his gun by throwing it into a lake in Grand Prairie. He took investigators to the lake to find it, but the gun wasn’t recovered.
Gonzalez was charged with murder.