CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that involved street racing in Carrollton Tuesday night, July 27, police said.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Trinity Mills Road near Willowgate Lane.
According to police, the man, identified as Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera, was racing friends who were in another vehicle and lost control, which led to him crashing into a tree.
The young man died at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.
Police said the other driver, a 19-year-old, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Charges are expected to be filed, according to police.
Police said street racing is a second-degree felony when it involves serious injury or death and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.