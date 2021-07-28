NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar is urging people to get their COVID vaccine after seeing a rise in patients who potentially have the virus at a concerning rate.
The current trend reverses a three month decline, according to the healthcare organization.READ MORE: South Texas Police Department Issues Public Health Announcement After COVID-Stricken Migrants Seen 'Coughing, Sneezing' At Whataburger
The July daily average is up to nearly the average seen in April, 31.5% higher than the June rate of 49 patients per day.
This appears to track with the published Tarrant County Public Health data on the current 7-day average positivity rate of 18.9%, up from the 2.6% rate in June 2021.READ MORE: Jake Ellzey Defeats Susan Wright In Runoff Special Election For Texas' 6th Congressional District Seat
MedStar continues to offer mobile vaccines in the community.
MORE NEWS: 2 People Killed In Chemical Incident At Plant Near Houston