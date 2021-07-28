ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – The Texas Rangers have traded All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees, according to a report by Levi Weaver of The Athletic.

Gallo was originally in the Rangers lineup for Wednesday night, July 28.

He was then a last-minute scratch and it was immediately reported that it was for non-medical reasons, meaning the deal may have been made right before the game.

Joey Gallo has been scratched from tonight’s lineup. Revised lineup: Kiner-Falefa 6, White 9, Garcia 8, Lowe 3, Ibanez 4, Terry DH, Culberson 5, Trevino 2, J. Martin 7, Lyles 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) July 28, 2021

It’s not yet clear what player or players the Rangers received in return.

Gallo, 27, is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 25 homers, 55 RBI, 57 runs, six stolen bases and 4.1 WAR this season.

He is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Once viewed as an all-power guy by a good number of people, Gallo has made himself into an exceptional right fielder.

He has nine outfield assists this season and rates out highly in most advanced metrics that consider range.

He also leads the majors in walks with 74.

The Rangers have the third-worst record in baseball and sit in last place in the American League West Division with a 36-65 record.