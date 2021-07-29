HALTOM CITY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City detectives are searching for a man who asked a woman for change, then pulled out a gun and forced her into a nearby field where he sexually assaulted her.
It happened at 3 a.m. on July 27 in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue. The victim told officers her attacked was Black, 6 feet tall, 35-40 years old with short black hair (possibly a fade) and clean shaven. The suspect was last seen heading south on North Beach after the attack.
Police said investigators were able to obtain surveillance video and provide a composite sketch of the suspect.
Anyone who may have further information is urged to contact police at 817.222.7000.