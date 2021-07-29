FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into a viral video CBS 11 first reported on Wednesday, July 28.

The sheriff’s office has released 911 calls and body cam video of the incident in Forney showing the moments leading up to the deputy mounting a teen girl who authorities believed was suicidal.

“There’s a lady – young lady – African American lady – that is walking in the middle of the street,” a 911 caller said.

“She’s thrown herself out on the road — looks like a possible suicide,” said another caller.

Deputy Marlin arrived with his body cam rolling.

“What’s wrong? How come you’re crying,” he said on the video.

“Why are you here,” responded the teen.

“Just to talk to you. Make sure you’re okay,” he said.

As they walk, he puts his hand on 18 year-old Nekia Trigg’s shoulder, then grabs her arm.

“I don’t want you to hurt me,“ she said.

“If you keep pulling away I got a put you in handcuffs though,” Deputy Marlin said.

He continued to try and calm Trigg down and reassure her he doesn’t want to hurt her.

“You’re hurting me already,” Trigg said.

“Sit down okay,” said Deputy Marlin.

“You’re hurting me already,” Trigg said.

It appears Deputy Marlin’s body cam fell off during the struggled and fails to capture the rest of the incident.

This is about the time Trigg’s family arrives and starts to record what’s happening.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Marlin used a technique on Trigg that they teach.

She was eventually handcuffed and led to the deputy’s cruiser.

The sheriff’s office says in the street Trigg’s mother Antanique Ray eventually struck Deputy Marlin and was arrested on assault on a public servant and interference with public duties, as well as two outstanding warrants.

She bonded out of jail Wednesday..

Trigg was taken to mental health facility for evaluation.

“This is my daughter,” said Ray on Thursday. “How can you expect me to walk up and look at this man straddled in a position — I’ve never seen a police straddled on top of a man or woman and my daughter is 18 years old.”

Outside the Kaufman County Jail Thursday night activists called for Ray’s charges to be dropped and the termination of Deputy Marlin.