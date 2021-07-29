LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville officer and his K-9 partner are retiring together this week, police announced Thursday.
A retirement ceremony will be held on Friday for Shane Menz and K-9 Cziko in the Glenmore Savage Community Room of the Lewisville Municipal Annex at 9 a.m., and it will be open to the public.
Police said Menz is retiring after 17 years with the department and over 25 years of work in law enforcement.
K-9 Cziko is retiring after six years of service due to underlying medical issues, according to police. He was brought to the U.S. from the Netherlands after tests showed he’d make a “perfect candidate” for military or police service, police said.
Menz and Cziko began working together in 2015, when Menz became a K-9 trainer and instructor, police said.
Police said the Lewisville City Council is expected to approve of Menz keeping Cziko at his home after retirement.