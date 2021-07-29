CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, lewisville, Lewisville Police

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville officer and his K-9 partner are retiring together this week, police announced Thursday.

A retirement ceremony will be held on Friday for Shane Menz and K-9 Cziko in the Glenmore Savage Community Room of the Lewisville Municipal Annex at 9 a.m., and it will be open to the public.

Police said Menz is retiring after 17 years with the department and over 25 years of work in law enforcement.

Lewisville officer Shane Menz and K-9 Cziko (Source: Lewisville Police Department)

K-9 Cziko is retiring after six years of service due to underlying medical issues, according to police. He was brought to the U.S. from the Netherlands after tests showed he’d make a “perfect candidate” for military or police service, police said.

Menz and Cziko began working together in 2015, when Menz became a K-9 trainer and instructor, police said.

Police said the Lewisville City Council is expected to approve of Menz keeping Cziko at his home after retirement.

CBSDFW.com Staff