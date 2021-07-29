(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas nonprofit is having to turn those in need away after over $5,500 dollars worth of their supplies were stolen on July 17.

Pregnancy Help 4 U is based in Keller but serves thousands of clients from all over Tarrant County each year.

Among offering free access to certain medical services, they also give items like diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats and strollers to expecting families in need.

“We pride ourselves on being able to give back to the community,” said executive director Tonya Thomas.

But without the trailer filled with supplies, they aren’t able to fulfill their mission.

“It was shocking,” Thomas said about the loss. “All of that stuff in there is for our clients. And now they’re not going to get those resources.”

“It’s sad, because that’s what we pride ourselves on being able to do. To give them those resources is the most encouraging part of our job,” said Outreach coordinator Kati Huston.

They reported the crime to local police but say if the thieves decide to return the trailer to them, there will be no questions asked.

But until then, they’re in desperate need of help from the community.

They’re asking for donations to help off-set their loss. You can find more on their mission and give online.