AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Get FULLY vaccinated ASAP.” That’s the message the Texas Department of State Health Services has for residents amid a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The message came as the department reported increases among cases, deaths and hospitalizations within the last week.

In one week, hospitalizations rise 1,726, the 7-day avg. of confirmed cases nearly doubles, and fatalities now increasing. Get FULLY vaccinated ASAP.#COVID19TX Update:

⬆️5,267 new confirmed cases (7-day avg)

⬆️34 fatalities reported (7-day avg)

⬆️5,292 current hospitalizations pic.twitter.com/JGoFkTyrhZ — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 28, 2021

According to the DSHS, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases between July 22 and July 28 was 5,267. Within that same timeframe, hospitalizations jumped from 3,692 on July 22 to 5,292 on July 28.

The department also saw an average of 34 deaths within that week, as well.

Health officials have said the COVID-19 surge has come from a combination of the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy.

As breakthrough cases are reported, DSHS continues to urge full vaccinations. Full vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants, like Delta. Since vaccination began, nearly all Texas COVID-19 deaths are among people not fully vaccinated. #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/hEqmJsub83 — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 29, 2021

“Vaccinations are absolutely helping protect people and the unvaccinated are very much at risk with the increase in the Delta variant. Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator so as case numbers increase, we anticipate hospitalizations will increase,” Stephen Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said last week.