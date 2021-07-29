GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified and are searching for two suspects wanted in the murder of a 60-year-old mother inside a home that was recently purchased in Garland.

Police said Wednesday evening that murder warrants were issued for Kvaughandre Presely, 20, of Dallas and Gabriela Liliana Torres, 21, of Garland. Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is urge to call police at 972.485.4840.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Briar Way at around 7 p.m. Tuesday and found Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, surveillance video showed a black four-door vehicle in an alley behind the home and that a female driver and male passenger could be seen getting out of the vehicle and into the home’s garage.

It’s currently unknown what else may have happened inside the home. Police believe items were taken from the home.

Police said the suspects drove away in the area of Barcelona Drive and were involved in a hit-and-run crash where the male suspect pointed a gun at another person.

According to police, the victim was helping her daughter and her daughter’s husband move into the home, and it’s believed she was alone inside at the time of the incident.

“You move into a new place. It’s a nice neighborhood but you don’t think this would happen. I’m just waiting to wake up from a nightmare but I know this is the reality. My mom is gone…” Eifert’s daughter, Annie Bryant, said.