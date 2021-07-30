DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health Resources became the third North Texas health system this week to require their employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Can your employer you to do the same?

Companies like Google, Facebook, Netflix and Twitter are among the companies doing just that.

But what does the law say?

“For all employers in Texas who don’t have government contracts, you can require your employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas business and employment lawyer.

He says it’s perfectly legal for companies to do so in Texas, with a few exceptions.

Due to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, only state agencies, and organizations that receive state funding can’t.

There’s also a caveat for employees who can’t get the shot for medical or religious reasons.

But if your boss requires you to get it, you don’t want too, yet you don’t fall in those two categories, they can fire you.

Courts have backed the legality of this, which can be seen in the recent Houston Methodist case where over 100 workers sued for being required to take the vaccine, and lost.

“Many of my corporate clients who wanted to do this several months ago, wanted to see how the EUA and the rest of the law would shake out, but they now have a comfort level that major companies are doing it,” Dunn said.

He says he wouldn’t be surprised to see more companies mandating vaccines, soon.