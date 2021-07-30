AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday congratulated the Texas Department of Public Safety’s largest graduating class in its history.

The governor delivered a keynote address to 145 new troopers from the DPS A-2021 class. This year’s class included 40 U.S. military veterans, 22 with law enforcement experience, and the most female recruits in state history.

Honored to speak at the commencement ceremony for the @TxDPS A-2021 class. On behalf of the Lone Star State, we are so grateful for your sacrifice and commitment to serving your communities. Our state will be made safer by the brave men & women graduating today. pic.twitter.com/KqIDEGpHy5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 30, 2021

“Texas is exceptional because of the people who call our state home, and it is your fellow Texans that you have sworn to protect and serve as you join the most elite state law enforcement agency in the nation,” Abbott said. “On behalf of the Lone Star State, we are so grateful for your sacrifice and commitment to serving your communities. You will face challenges along the way, but never forget that what you do matters. It matters to the over 29 million Texans who depend on you every single day to keep our communities safe. And I have no doubt that after today, our state will be made safer by the brave men and women in this room.”

The department was formed in 1935 and handles law enforcement statewide. Steven McCraw is the current director of the department.