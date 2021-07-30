UPDATE: Haltom City police have released surveillance video showing a vehicle of interest in the Tuesday’s, July 27 alleged sexual assault.
HALTOM CITY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City detectives are searching for a man who they say asked a woman for change, then pulled out a gun and forced her into a nearby field where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.READ MORE: Suspect In Amarillo Explosion, Efran Salmanzadeh Charged With Possession of Destructive Device
It happened at 3 a.m. on July 27 in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue. The victim told officers her attacker was Black, 6 feet tall, 35-40 years old with short black hair (possibly a fade) and clean shaven. The suspect was last seen heading south on North Beach after the attack.READ MORE: Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Arrested During Voting Rights Protest In Washington
In addition to the video, police shared a composite sketch of the suspect.
Anyone who may have further information is urged to contact police at 817.222.7000.MORE NEWS: Texas Health Resources Workers Required To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine By September