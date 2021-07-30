ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of two victims in the LyondellBasell chemical leak in Houston was a father of two from Arlington.
Shawn Andrew Kuhleman was killed at the La Porte facility on Tuesday, July 29. He was working as a contractor there.
Officials said 42 employees were injured after 100,000 pounds of acetic acid was released in the leak.
LaPorte is about 28 miles southeast of Houston.