AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas officer has died after he collided with an 18-wheeler while responding to an emergency call earlier this week, police said.
Lewis “Andy” Traylor of the Austin Police Department was pronounced dead Saturday while hospitalized from the Wednesday morning crash.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you Senior Police Officer Lewis “Andy” Traylor #7258 – C708, who was involved in a tragic on-duty crash early Wednesday morning in Central East Austin, has succumbed to his injuries,” Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement.
CBS Austin reports Traylor was responding to an emergency call when an 18-wheeler made a U-turn in front of him on FM 969. The crash caused Traylor to be pinned underneath the trailer, police said.
The officer is survived by his wife and five children, according to police.
“Andy was able to provide life to many individuals who were in need, with the donation of his organs. Even in paying the ultimate sacrifice, Andy was committed to helping others in their time of need, and his heroism will live on,” Chacon said in his statement.
A procession will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday as he is moved from Dell Seton Medical Center to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Donations to the family can be made here.