DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead after Dallas police said he was involved in a shooting and then crashed his vehicle early Saturday.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 12:15 a.m. in the 7300 block of Elam Road, where a man was reportedly shot multiple times in an exchange of gunfire.
About 10 minutes later, officers received a call about a crash involving the victim in the 1400 block of South Buckner Boulevard, police said.
Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting. Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 214.671.3650.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214.373.8477.