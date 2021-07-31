DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Around 270 unwanted guns are now off the streets and in the hands of the DeSoto Police Department after a gun surrender event Saturday.

“We think you saved a life today, so thank you for getting unwanted guns out of your home,” one DeSoto officer told a resident in line.

Cars lined up at the DeSoto fire station as residents surrendered their weapons in exchange for a $100 Walmart gift card.

Police said they didn’t anticipate the massive response and ran out of gift cards to give away.

“It was a good problem to have,” DeSoto officer Edwards said. “I honestly didn’t expect to get more than five or ten people showing up with these guns.”

Think Texans don’t to surrender their unwanted firearms? Think again! @DeSotoPD and @Dallas_DA #GunSurrenderProgram today has already been a huge success! Over 250 firearms have been surrendered so far. Thanks to our fine regional citizens for participating! See video ⬇️⬇️!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LwqkkWjZpz — DeSoto, Texas Police Department (@DeSotoPD) July 31, 2021

According to police, the majority of people who showed up were grandparents who wanted to create a safer environment for their grandchildren and widows whose spouses passed away and had no need for a gun.

“I have grandkids and I said I might as well get rid of it, they’ll be around the house,” one resident said.

For those who weren’t able to receive a gift card, they were asked to return next week, when police will have a whole new batch to give away.