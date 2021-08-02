EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents seized more than 246 pounds of marijuana, disrupting three separate smuggling attempts starting last Wednesday, July 30.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near La Casita, responded to suspicious activity near the Rio Grande that night. Upon arrival, agents found an abandoned Ford Expedition with a bundle of marijuana inside. Agents searched the immediate area for the driver, however, he could not be located. The marijuana weighed more than 24 pounds and is valued at over $19K.

The next night, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents working in Los Indios, encountered a similar incident as they responded to illegal activity near the Rio Grande. Agents searched the area and were able to apprehend a male national from Mexico along with four bundles of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 175 pounds, worth an estimated $140K. The smuggler and drugs were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

Then, the next morning, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, seized two bundles of marijuana in Brownsville. Agents saw two people crossing into the United States with what appeared to be marijuana bundles on their backs. When agents and troopers searched the area, they discovered the abandoned marijuana in the brush, but could not find the suspected drug smugglers. The marijuana bundles weighed more than 47 pounds with an estimated value of more than $38K.