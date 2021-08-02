FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth-based American Airlines just added TikTok to its roster of free inflight offerings. Without having to purchase Wi-Fi, customers traveling on certain aircrafts can get 30-minutes of free access to TikTok.
"Customers play the lead role in helping us better understand what content they want during their inflight experience and TikTok is one of the platforms they love on the ground," said Clarissa Sebastian with American.
Available as a mobile app and on desktops, TikTok is an entertainment platform powered by a global community through short-form videos.
Officials with TikTok say while their platform is a hit with GenZ thanks to its dance challenges and lip-sync videos, TikTok has a variety of offerings — from tech-savvy teens to those who were born at a time when there were only landline phones at home.
The American Airlines promotional offering of the service begins on August 2, 2021.