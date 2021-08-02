EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U .S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers seized $191,420 worth of cocaine on July 29.
“In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, as this narcotics seizure clearly illustrates, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
A CBP officer assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge found the drugs with the help of a K9. Ten packages containing 24.82 pounds of cocaine was found in the dashboard of a Ford F-150. The driver was a 31-year-old U.S. citizen travelling from Mexico.
CBP seized the narcotics, vehicle and arrested the driver. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.