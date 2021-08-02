MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding the driver who ran over Katie M. Derouin, 38, then took off without helping her.

Derouin, who was from Paradise, died on State Highway 199, in the area of South Drive, west of Springtown on July 29. Police said she ran into the eastbound lanes of State Highway 199 and was struck by a passing car. The driver of the vehicle (believed to be a red Toyota Camry), initially stopped close to the scene but then left before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators said the will likely have damage to the front and passenger side. They shared an image of an outside rear vide mirror found at the scene. The part number indicates it belongs to a 2009-2011 Toyota Camry.

DPS is asking anyone in the area with a security camera to please review the recording around 10 p.m. on July 29. If the vehicle or pedestrian were captured by the camera, please contact Trooper Jeff Shinn. Additionally, anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, that has information on the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Trooper Shinn at 817.594.742