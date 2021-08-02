NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and colleagues from the company he co-founded are mourning the passing of John Kenneth “Ken” Dunn, 62.
Dunn was killed on July 26 when the Bombardier CL 600 jet he was on crashed during a seemingly routine landing at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Northern California. He was traveling on the twin-engine jet with friends to Truckee, described as one of his “favorite places on earth,” in his obituary.READ MORE: Dallas Restaurant Requiring Customers To Mask-Up
After an industrious career in banking and real estate, Dunn co-founded Ranier Capital Management in 2003. “The Rainier family is deeply saddened by the loss of its co-founder, partner and friend. Our most heartfelt sympathies go to Ken’s family during this unbelievably difficult time. He will be terribly missed,” said Rainier President and CEO Danny Lovell.READ MORE: 'We Simply Have To Do More': Louisiana Governor Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Due To COVID-19 Surge
Dunn is survived by his wife Christie and four children: Katie, Chris, Peter and Nicki; grandchildren Libby, Ellie, JP and his mother, brother and sister.MORE NEWS: Willie Nelson Set To Perform At Billy Bob's Texas For 58th Time In November
The Truckee Police Department, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.