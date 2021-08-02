AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Soon you can start your week off right, potentially winning millions of dollars on a Monday.

Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball and Lotto Texas will be drawn every Monday, joining Wednesdays and Saturdays on the games’ traditional draw schedules. But the game play, game odds, prizes and costs to play Powerball and Lotto Texas will remain the same.

“We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Along with these updates, we expect to see an increase in the number of prizes awarded on an annual basis.

These additional draw days will also help the Texas Lottery increase sales for both games, which most importantly generates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas.”

Ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22. Drawings for both games will be broadcast each draw night at 10:12 p.m. CT at texaslottery.com. Texas Two Step, Cash Five, All or Nothing, Pick 3 plus FIREBALL and Daily 4 plus FIREBALL will remain in the Night Draw lineup on Mondays.

To prepare for the new three-drawings per week schedule, a multi-draw stepdown for both games went into effect on Wednesday, July 21 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 21. Players that choose the multi-draw option when purchasing Powerball and Lotto Texas tickets during the stepdown period are limited on the number of draws that can be purchased in advance until Aug. 22 when sales for the Aug. 23 drawings begin. The current Powerball and Lotto Texas playslips will continue to be accepted once the draw schedule changes go into effect.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000. The most recent Lotto Texas jackpot winner was a Longview resident, who claimed a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the drawing held on June 5, 2021. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an estimated annuitized $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.