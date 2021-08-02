FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Country music legend Willie Nelson is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, November 20 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.
Billy Bob’s says Nelson’s first show there took place on April 5, 1981 just four days after the World’s Largest Honky Tonk opened.
Nelson, 88, has been back regularly since then, even hosting six of his annual Fourth of July picnics here and performing at Billy Bob’s Grand Re-Opening in 1989.
“With a seven-decade career and 200 + albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger and Stardust. Willie has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist,” Billy Bob’s Texas said in a news release.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m.
CONCERT DETAILS
House Band on the Honky Tonk Stage at 8:00 p.m.
Showroom: Willie Nelson at 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: $85 – 150 Reserved Seats / $35 General Admission