Supply Chain Issues Impacting Companies Across The WorldIf you've tried to make a big purchase recently, you probably faced a long wait and a high price tag. The shortages are a byproduct of the pandemic that's wreaking havoc on companies across the world.

2 hours ago

Dallas Firefighter Arrested For Allegedly Lying About COVID-19 Diagnosis, Using Paid Time Off For Family VacationDallas Police said William Jordan Carter, 38, is charged with felony theft.

2 hours ago

North Texas Hospitals Say They Need Hundreds Of Additional Staff Members Due To COVID-19 SurgeThere are more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals. That's more than four times as many as one month ago.

2 hours ago