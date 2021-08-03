DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Parkland Memorial Hospital is reducing visiting hours to 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily on inpatient care units.

Officials say they are making the move because the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is increasing.

Currently, visitation is limited to one authorized visitor in single-occupancy rooms. All visitors must be designated and approved by patients/families in advance and visitors’ approval will be confirmed by Guest Services staff at the lobby entry. Those not on the

patient/family approved visitor list will not be allowed in the hospital.

In addition, patients will only be allowed in the building in which they have an appointment. They cannot go back and forth between Parkland buildings.

As the changes are being made Parkland leaders are also strongly encouraging those who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine to do so, especially since more unvaccinated people are being hospitalized with the Delta variant at rates similar to last year’s late-fall spike.

“It’s simple, people need to get vaccinated because this surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is preventable,” said Joseph Chang, MD, Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer. “I don’t know what else to say. At this point, all the questions have been answered. The evidence is clear, and

the evidence is indisputable.”

Visitation Guidelines:

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.

known COVID+ persons within the last 14 days. Visitors with any positive responses will not be allowed to visit. All visitors are required to wear a mask and to cover their nose and mouth at all times.

Visitors not wearing their mask correctly may be asked to leave the hospital.

Charge Nurse for a special circumstance. All end-of-life visits will remain flexible, as dictated by the patient’s condition.

Visitors will not be permitted in any of the outpatient clinics, unless a patient has mobility

issues.

COVID unit visitation:

to 30 minutes. An escort will bring the visitor to the unit and help the visitor with appropriate personal

protective equipment (PPE) upon arrival to the patient room. The escort will advise the

visitor when the 30 minutes are over and will help the visitor remove the PPE. All visitors

will be escorted off the unit and returned to the lobby of the hospital.

Get more information about COVID-19 on the Parkland Hospital website.