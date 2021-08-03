CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, DART, DFW News, kidnapping, North Carrollton-Frankford

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody in connection to a hostage situation at the North Carrollton-Frankford Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Station on Frankford Road just east of I-35.

(credit: Chopper 11)

Police said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. He was arrested on August 3 by Carrollton police after they used a bean bag shot to subdue him. Police said the victim is alright, but emotionally distraught from what happened. Police activity during the domestic situation forced the station to close around 4 p.m. causing passenger delays along DART’s green line.

Meantime, a bus shuttle was setup to bridge between Trinity Mills Station and North Carrollton/Frankford Station.

Police said no one was physically hurt during the incident.

 

