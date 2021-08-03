Hostage Situation Shuts Down DART Station, Causes Passenger Delays At Cops Investigate A man is in custody in connection to a hostage situation at the North Carrollton-Frankford Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Station on Frankford Road just east of I-35.

COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Offered At Dallas Mayor's Back To School Fair FridayThe vaccines will be available during the drive-thru portion of the event at Fair Park between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and at the walk-up portion between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.