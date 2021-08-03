CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody in connection to a hostage situation at the North Carrollton-Frankford Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Station on Frankford Road just east of I-35.
Police said the suspect was the victim's boyfriend. He was arrested on August 3 by Carrollton police after they used a bean bag shot to subdue him. Police said the victim is alright, but emotionally distraught from what happened. Police activity during the domestic situation forced the station to close around 4 p.m. causing passenger delays along DART's green line.
Meantime, a bus shuttle was setup to bridge between Trinity Mills Station and North Carrollton/Frankford Station.
Police said no one was physically hurt during the incident.
