ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers will host the New York Yankees in the 2022 regular season opener at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 31 as the club begins it 50th Anniversary celebration in Arlington.

Major League Baseball announced the complete 2022 schedule Wednesday, August 4.

This will be the 30th time in 51 seasons that the Rangers have opened at home, the sixth occasion in the last seven years, the Rangers said in a news release.

It will mark the sixth time the Rangers have played the Yankees on opening day (NYY leads, 3-2), but just the third instance at home with Texas victories at Arlington Stadium in 1978 and 1980.

Following the four-game Yankee series to open the schedule at Globe Life Field, the Rangers embark on a six-game road trip with three contests each in Miami and Toronto.

Texas will play 17 of its first 29 games at home through May 1.

With 15 teams in each league, interleague play will take place throughout the entire regular season for the tenth straight year.

Clubs will play 19 games against division opponents (76 total games) and either six or seven contests vs. non-divisional league opponents in home and home series (66 total games).

Each club will also play 20 interleague games (10 home/10 road), with the Rangers facing the five N.L. East clubs and Colorado in 2022.

It will be the first time the Rangers play teams in the N.L. East since 2017.

Texas will play 19 times each versus A.L. West Division foes Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle. In interleague play, the Rangers will host Atlanta and Washington for three games each and have two-game home and home series with both Colorado and Philadelphia.

Texas rounds out its interleague schedule with three-game road series against Miami and New York Mets.

Texas closes the 2022 regular season with a six-game road trip to Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels, September 27-October 2.

Game times for the 2022 schedule will be announced at a later date.

TEXAS RANGERS 2022 SCHEDULE