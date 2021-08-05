FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects in the burglary and theft of 10 firearms at a gun store in Fort Worth last month.
The burglary happened at Panther City Firearms on Lackland Road on July 18, 2021.
A reward of up to $15,000 for information was announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Fort Worth Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Authorities said the three suspects forced their way into the business at around 1:50 a.m. and grabbed 10 firearms from the back room, which had inventory. Surveillance cameras were able to capture the burglary as it unfolded.
Descriptions of the suspects are detailed below by the ATF:
- Male #1: B/M, Approximately 15-19 YOA, distinctive tattoos in right forearm/tricep, large afro- style hair, approximately 5’5″ – 5’8″ weighing approximately 140 lbs, carrying a backpack
- Male #2: B/M, Approximately 14-18 YOA, distinctive short hair (half-light colored, half-dark colored), approximately 5’7″ – 5’10” weighing approximately 160 lbs
- Male #3: B/M, Approximately 10-14 YOA, approximately 5’1′ – 5’4″ weighing approximately 120 lbs, carrying a cross body bag
“This case is being jointly investigated by ATF and the Ft. Worth Police Department. Our goal is to get viable information quickly as to the identity of the suspects, with the hopes of recovery before the firearms are used in crime. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize these individuals” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.
Anyone who may have information on the identities of the suspects is urged to call the ATF at 1.888.ATF-TIPS or submit tips to the ATF’s website.