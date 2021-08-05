DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An appeals court has upheld the court’s decision on former Dallas officer Amber Guyger’s murder conviction in the fatal shooting of her apartment neighbor, Botham Jean.
The Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas at Dallas filed their decision on Thursday after Guyger’s attorney argued if the evidence in the case was sufficient enough to warrant a murder conviction.
Jean was fatally shot in his apartment in September 2018 after Guyger walked into the unit, thinking it was her own. She claimed she thought Jean was an intruder in her apartment. The case and her trial drew national attention.
Guyger’s attorney argued she didn’t have “evil intent” to kill Jean, which led to them seeking a lesser conviction of criminally negligent homicide. Dallas County prosecutors said her actions were not reasonable and that she acknowledged she intended to kill.
The former Dallas officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She is eligible for parole in 2024, according to prison records.
