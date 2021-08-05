Appeals Court Upholds Former Dallas Officer Amber Guyger's Murder Conviction An appeals court has upheld the court's decision on former Dallas officer Amber Guyger's murder conviction in the fatal shooting of her apartment neighbor, Botham Jean.

Many Texas Parents Choosing To Homeschool Amid Continued Concerns Over COVID-19According to the Texas Home School Coalition, more than 90% of Texas parents who signed their kids up last year have the same mentality and are re-enrolling this year.