DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch has filed a lawsuit and temporary restraining order against Judge Clay Jenkins and called for his removal from office. Koch’s legal action follows this week’s city council meeting when he was removed at the behest of Jenkins for refusing to wear a face mask.
"No disaster or medical emergency exists to support any unilateral rulemaking authority by Jenkins to remove a commissioner from a meeting," the lawsuit reads.
The suit also calls for Jenkins' removal "since he is issuing illegal orders and misusing the power of his position to prevent fellow commissioners from participating when he knows that his rules are illegal," according to a statement from Koch's attorney Warren Norred.
“Clay Jenkins has played the part of fear-mongering bombastic tyrant long enough,” the statement reads.
Koch also claimed that his removal violated the Texas Open Meetings Act. He is asking for $250,000 or less.