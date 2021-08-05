AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a second special legislative session at 12:00 p.m. on August 7.

Texas Democrats fled the state for Washington, D.C. in an effort to block a GOP attempt to pass voting restrictions in the special session ending August 6. It was the second time they stopped a vote on the bill after they walked out at the end of the regular legislative session in May.

Enough Democrats have vowed to remain in Washington until the special legislative session ends to prevent the lower chamber from having enough members to pass bills. The move marked the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats, shut out of power in the state Capitol for decades, crossed state lines to break quorum.

“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” said Abbott. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve.”

#BREAKING @GovAbbott sets 2nd Special Session of the #Texas Legislature to begin noon Saturday. Now 17 agenda items, including elections integrity, Covid-19 related health & education, new quorum rules after House Democrats broke quorum, & changing primary election date. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/wOWpnGavCS — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) August 5, 2021

While in Washington, Texas Democrats have been pressing Congress to act on voting legislation at the federal level and have met with leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a number of Democratic senators.

Meanwhile back in Texas Governor Abbott has threatened to arrest the Democrats who broke quorum once they return to the state Capitol.

According to the Governor’s office, some of the agenda items for the 2nd Special Session include:

BAIL REFORM: Legislation reforming the bail system in Texas to protect the public from accused criminals who may be released on bail.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Legislation strengthening the integrity of elections in Texas.

PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Legislation modifying the filing periods and related election dates, including any runoffs, for primary elections held in Texas in 2022.

FEDERAL RELIEF APPROPRIATIONS: Legislation providing appropriations from unappropriated available revenues for COVID-19-related healthcare expenses.

EDUCATION: Legislation providing strategies for public-school education in prekindergarten through 12th grade during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BORDER SECURITY: Legislation enhancing criminal laws or providing funding from unappropriated available revenues to support law-enforcement agencies, counties, and other strategies as part of Texas’ comprehensive border security plan.

FAMILY VIOLENCE PREVENTION: Legislation similar to Senate Bill 1109 from the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, requiring schools to provide appropriate education to middle- and high-school students about dating violence, domestic violence, and child abuse, but that recognizes the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction.

YOUTH SPORTS: Legislation identical to Senate Bill 29 as passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, disallowing a student from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student’s sex at birth.

ABORTION-INDUCING DRUGS: Legislation similar to Senate Bill 394 from the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, which prohibits people from providing abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service, strengthens the laws applicable to the reporting of abortions and abortion complications, and ensures that no abortion-inducing drugs arc provided unless there is voluntary and informed consent.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: Legislation similar to House Bill 3979 concerning critical race theory as originally passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session.