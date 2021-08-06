DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A stepfather is behind bars after his wife found hidden cameras in her children’s bathroom that she said he installed without her knowledge.

Brad Scott Simpkins was charged with invasive visual recording.

His step-son allegedly found the cameras first when he noticed an unusual USB charger that went back into the part of the restroom where the toilet was. He removed the camera and gave it to his mother who found a SD card inside. She then found another camera hidden inside her husband’s closet, which was pointed directly at the toilet she and her husband use. When she confronted Simpkins, he denied installing them and was very nervous, according to an affidavit.

Simpkins’ wife researched the cameras and found that they could be connected wirelessly for viewing via phone, computer or cloud service in addition to saving on the SD card. She then watched five videos on the SD card. She said the first showed Simpkins installing the camera and the last showed her son finding it.

Both of the woman’s children were forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center independently of one another. Both children recounted how the cameras were found. They said they both changed clothes before and after showering within view of the camera.

Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.