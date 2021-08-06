Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wants Determination On If Genital Mutilation Through Reassignment Surgery Is Child AbuseTexas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter on Friday, August 6, directing the Texas Department of Family Protective Services to issue a determination of whether genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes as child abuse. Geoff Petrulis Reports.

50 minutes ago

Texas Police Chase With Carjacking Suspect Ends With Crash Into Swimming Pool & Underwater RescueIt started with the carjacking of a woman at a Houston gas station and ended with police rescuing a passenger trapped underwater in a swimming pool while the driver ran away.

1 hour ago

Denton Cops Urge Caution After 3 Crashes Within A Month Involving Police, Fire VehiclesThe Denton Police Department is urging drivers to approach public safety vehicles on the road carefully after seeing three crashes in the past month. Geoff Petrulis reports.

3 hours ago