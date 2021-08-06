COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hunt Regional Healthcare announced Friday, August 6, its emergency room in Commerce is temporarily closed.
The healthcare system put on its Facebook page an all-caps alert: “Due to a CRITICAL COVID SURGE the Commerce emergency room is temporarily closed.”
Hunt Regional said those who have an emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan.
For minor emergencies, they said to visit Urgent Care located next to Academy in Greenville.
The goal is to have the Commerce ER reopen by the end of August, Hunt Regional said.
“Our Commerce staff has been redirected to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville due to the number of inpatients and urgent need for surge staffing,” Hunt Regional said on its Facebook page. “We are experiencing a public health crisis and need your help. If you have not been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible. Wear a mask when indoors and avoid non-essential gatherings.”