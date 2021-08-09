CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and five others are seriously injured after the car they were crashed the afternoon of August 7.
It happened at 122 Shoreside Trail, Waxahachie in Ellis County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said the driver was killed after failing to negotiate a curve to the right causing the Honda Accord to drive off the left side of the roadway, strike a culvert, and come to a stop.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The injured passengers were taken to various hospitals in the Dallas and Waxahachie area.
Law enforcement officials haven’t released the victim’s name, nor have they given more details on the other passengers.