Austin Activates Emergency Alert System In Response To COVID Surge Austin has activated its emergency alert system to warn the public of a "severely worsening COVID-19 situation" as area hospitalizations continue to surge.

Parents And Students Caught In Political Disagreements Over Mask And Vaccine MandatesGetting students back-to-school is turning into a frightening experience for some parents and children as they find themselves in the middle of political skirmishes over mask and vaccine mandates.