HUNT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hunt County Regional Medical in Commerce has tents set up outside their ER to treat COVID-19 patients.
The tents were set up as triage, a patient waiting area and assessment. "That allows us to use existing waiting rooms for patient treatment area," said hospital spokesperson, Lisa Hill. "Greenville emergency room is full. Commerce was closed to handle patient load."
The hospital is part of one of two North Texas health systems forced to shut down satellite facilities so more staff can report to main hospitals.
On August 6, Texas Health Hospital Rockwall's North ER closed at midnight. The temporary closure will allow members of the medical team to transfer to their hospital's main campus — Texas Health Presbyterian – Rockwall — on Horizon Road, where they will provide care related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hill said they’re hoping to re-open Hunt County Regional Medical in two weeks.