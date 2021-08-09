DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over mask rules.

Judge Jenkins wants a temporary restraining order that would allow him to set mask mandates within Dallas County.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 796 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 9 along with three more deaths.

Currently, Gov. Abbott’s executive order bans any government entity in Texas from mandating masks.

Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch sued Judge Jenkins last week after Jenkins had him removed from a meeting for not wearing a mask.

Judge Jenkins released the following statement on the matter: