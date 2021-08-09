DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday, August 9, against former Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Palmer.
The indictment was related to then-Deputy Palmer’s alleged mistreatment of a man in custody during a prisoner transport in October 2019.
Palmer is charged with official oppression and assault-bodily injury.
He was arrested on those charges in January 2020.
Both are Class A misdemeanors, punishable by a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to one year.
The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office was appointed to handle this case after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office recused itself.
Palmer started with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Service Officer in November 2007 and promoted to Deputy in January 2013.