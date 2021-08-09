Texas Governor Greg Abbott Asks Hospitals To Postpone Elective Medical Procedures To Make Room For COVID Patients Governor Greg Abbott today has announced a series of actions the state is taking to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas.

Richardson ISD Latest North Texas School District To Offer 'Virtual Classroom Option' For K - 6th Grade"We know that the resurgence of COVID in our community has many of you very concerned for your students who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine," Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone said in a recorded video message.