DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police officers took on the role of cheerleaders at a Dallas ISD elementary school on Monday, August 9.

The Dallas Police Department, in partnership with Safer Dallas Better Dallas, gave out approximately 400 bags of school supplies to students across 26 classrooms at John Neely Bryan Elementary.

Chief Eddie Garcia, along with members of his command staff, encouraged the students and cheered them on to a successful school year.

“The first time our kids see us cannot be in the moment of crisis,” said Chief Garcia. “Our children throughout the city are gonna see us in areas where we need to be visible to ensure that their safety and their family safety are paramount. But at the same time, they also need to see us in times of non-crisis, in times of doing something good, in times of giving something back and so that when we say that their future is our future and their success is our success. we mean it.”

Courtney Underwood, Chairman of Safer Dallas Better Dallas, said, “Today is an exciting day as we celebrate all of these kids returning to school and make it unforgettable with art supplies gifted to each of the students from DPD officers. For decades, Safer Dallas has worked hand in hand with our Dallas Police Chiefs acting as the philanthropic arm of DPD, and we are honored to partner with Chief Garcia on this special new initiative at John Neely Bryan.”