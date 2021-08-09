PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD has announced it will offer a temporary online, asynchronous learning option for parents seeking an alternative to in-person learning.
On its website, the district said it's listening to families and community as they express health and safety concerns regarding the latest trends associated with the delta variant of the coronavirus. Calling it "The Plano ISD Parent-Led Temporary Virtual Option" online classes will address the "needs and concerns" of families with children enrolled in grades preK through 6, who are not yet able to be vaccinated.
A selected team of PISD teachers at each grade level will work with the curriculum team to create and post content for parents and students who are participating in the parent led option. Click here to learn more.
Parents have until August 11 to decide if this learning model works best for their child.
