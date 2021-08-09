NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This second week of August is heating up fast with all eyes on the thermometer. We have a true summer pattern in place, one where high pressure is the dominant feature. While high temperatures this week are expected to be around average — in the upper 90s — humidity continues to creep up thanks to breezy south winds. For the next few days, we’ll be monitoring heat indices topping 105º.

With that in mind, a Heat Advisory has been issued for North Texas from midday today through Tuesday evening.

With these high temperatures and humidity, heat-related illness could quickly ensue, so it’s important to know the signs to look out for so that you can take action quickly.

For us here in North Texas, we see Heat Advisories issued when feels like temps reach 105º or greater, but the criteria depends on where you live in U.S.

In an extreme situation, an Excessive Heat Warning would be issued where actual temperatures reach 105º and feels like temperatures surpass that. We have yet to see an Excessive Heat Warning be issued for North Texas this summer. But there are still over 3 weeks left in meteorological summer, so we shall see.

And for those counting, we’re only 44 days away from the calendar switching over to fall. Hang in there, DFW!